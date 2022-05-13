“A clash of democracy against the coup plotters,” said senator, Lira’s rival in the indirect election in Alagoas

Without naming names, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) stated this Friday (May 13, 2022) that the unaltered schedule of the indirect election in Alagoas for next Sunday (May 15) represents “a clash of democracy against the coup plotters”. Calheiros and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) have been pining on social networks about the Alagoas election.

“Sunday we will have the election and inauguration of the governor, as determined by the Constitution and the vote of the rapporteur in the STF, already accompanied by 4 others. A clash of democracy against the coup plotters. In October, no one will stop Alagoans from electing their president, governor, senator and deputies”, wrote Renan on twitter.

On Monday (May 9, 2022), Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined that the deadline for the registration of candidates in the election should be reopened. The minister also changed the rules for the election. Then, the ALE (Legislative Assembly) published a new public notice setting the vote for Sunday (15.May).

This Friday (May 13, 2022), the STF analyzes the measures determined by Minister Gilmar Mendes. In the early afternoon, Minister Nunes Marques asked for more time to analyze the case. The request does not prevent the election and Gilmar’s decision remains in force.

The indirect election is necessary because the governor of Alagoas, Renan Filho (MDB-AL), announced on April 2 his resignation from the position, after 7 years and 3 months in the role. He will run for a seat in the Senate in the October elections. In addition, its lieutenant governor, Luciano Barbosa (MDB-AL), left office in the 2020 elections, when he took over the mayor of Arapiraca.

The filling of the vacancy would then be up to the president of the Legislative Assembly of Alagoas, Marcelo Victor. However, he seeks re-election in the state. The position then passed to the president of the TJ-AL, Klever Loureiro.

Now, state deputies will have to choose the names for a buffer term until the inauguration of those elected in this year’s election.

Judicial imbroglio

On the 1st of May, the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, suspended the Alagoas election, which was scheduled for the 2nd of May. Fux responded to a petition presented by the state directorate of the PSB – party of the mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas, an ally of Lira in Alagoas.

The party filed a request for suspension of the preliminary injunction directly to the president of the Court. Fux made the decision out of caution, given the risk of “perishing of the right”, as the election was scheduled for 10 am the following day. Then, Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the action presented by the PP that questions the election, maintained the suspension for 48 hours.

The indirect election for governor and vice president of Alagoas had been suspended by decision of the 1st Instance of Justice of the State. On April 29, the president of the TJ-AL, judge José Carlos Malta Marques, overturned the injunction and maintained the lawsuit.