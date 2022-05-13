From which war was damage ever recorded live? In the age of smartphones, internet and satellite connections for the masses, the Ukrainians apparently succeed. The miserable harvest of destroyed, damaged or looted goods and buildings is now enormous.

The sum according to the latest state – that of 11 May – makes the war and its destruction extra tangible. 23,800 kilometers of roads, 208 factories, 580 hospitals and clinics. Twelve civilian airports and twelve military. 992 schools and 562 kindergartens. 89,500 cars, 295 bridges and other crossings, 83 government buildings. 152 cultural institutions, 27 oil depots and much more. Top of the list: over 35 million square feet of destroyed or damaged living space – houses and apartments.

The Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) keeps track of it all, as best it can, and comes to a damage to this infrastructure of $94.3 billion. Now the KSE is party to the war, but the World Bank hit $60 billion in damage in mid-April, which is fairly consistent with Ukrainian economists’ 94.3 billion a month later.

This is just the infrastructure. The total damage is much greater: investments not made, workers who have fled, the costs of warfare, social expenditures and much more. And, last but not least, the enormously shrunk wealth.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), also known as the Eastern Europe Bank, estimated ahead of its annual meeting this week that Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 30 percent this year. This forecast, as well as the one that the economy will bounce back by 25 percent next year, is of course highly dependent on the course and duration of the war. And even if both figures materialize, Ukraine’s economy will be one-eighth smaller than before the war by the end of next year — not to mention the lost economic growth that would have occurred in both years had it not been for war.

Treasury is bleeding

The total damage is now estimated at 500 billion to 600 billion dollars. And meanwhile, the treasury continues to bleed. There is a budget deficit of USD 5 billion per month, in an economy that will probably only be about USD 140 billion this year – one sixth of the Dutch.

These are all sums that Ukraine cannot possibly afford on its own. Especially now that the economy is out of whack. Caspar Veldkamp, ​​administrator at the EBRD, points out that about 60 percent of economic activity normally comes from the area where the war has taken place so far. In the southeast is not only the heart of industrial activity (the now destroyed steel factory in Mariupol, for example), much agriculture also originates from there. The regions where the fighting is now going on produce 36 percent of the wheat, 38 percent of the sunflower seeds, 28 percent of the maize and 20 percent of the soy.

Veldkamp therefore emphasizes that in addition to a military effort, there is also an economic effort in the war. It is difficult to take stock of the aid promised to Ukraine in the meantime: there are bilateral amounts that are difficult to break down into a humanitarian, economic and military component – ​​and the reception of refugees. This week, the US House of Representatives approved $40 billion in aid for Ukraine — and the Senate is expected to sign it next week. But half of that is military aid, and 5 billion goes to help other countries suffering from the high food prices caused by the war.

In the case of the large international organizations it is somewhat easier to make an inventory of new money that goes to direct aid and reconstruction aid from Ukraine. The World Bank will release $3 billion in the coming months, of which $1 billion has already been earmarked. The International Monetary Fund is worth 1.4 billion dollars and is forcing its wealthy members to transfer to Ukraine the increased credit they have with the IMF last year. The EBRD has a program worth 1 billion euros, and if the fight against collateral damage in the countries around Ukraine is included, 2 billion. The EU comes to 1.5 billion euros.

How this all relates to the $24 billion pledged by the seven largest industrialized nations, the G7, is as foggy as the course of the war. And not everyone is on the same page politically. When Russia and Belarus were given the floor during the EBRD meeting on Wednesday, the hall almost empty in protest. Germany stayed put.

Also read: Pluck the Russians bare to pay for reconstruction in Ukraine, sounds increasingly common in the EU



What is certain is that a large part of the aid for the daily expenses of Ukraine and the reconstruction that must take place later must come in the form of donations. Loading the country with debt is pointless, given the amounts: if it does indeed cost 600 billion, that is comparable to more than four times the current Ukrainian gross domestic product.

Opaque and corrupt

It is also important how all that aid is spent. Ukraine may now enjoy the sympathy of the West, but it was also known as a country with opaque governance, a lot of corruption and the power of oligarchs – because Ukraine has them too, just like Russia.

According to Caspar Veldkamp of the EBRD, the question is to what extent Ukraine can be transformed into a modern economy, which is less energy-intensive, less polluting, attractive for the young generations and with less influence from the oligarchs. “Government functions better now, in wartime, than before.”

Veldkamp argues in favor of bringing economic stability first, allowing companies to function again, starting credit provision and properly setting up reconstruction, without corruption. “And then clean up and build up.”

In that sense it might be better, as the EBRD already does, to channel support not so much through the central government, but through companies. The Netherlands could, Veldkamp suggests, adopt a Ukrainian city, or concentrate on a sector such as agriculture.

Above all, there is a need for coordination. When every country and every organization starts its own projects, chaos and waste threaten. Some African countries have lost a substantial part of their government capacity to serving donor countries, international organizations and aid organizations with their demands and accents – and all the dignitaries, directors and coordinators who fly in themselves to see if everything is going well.

Time for an international agency that will soon coordinate everything? The call is therefore growing, Veldkamp notices. It won’t be easy.