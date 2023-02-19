Son 04 of former president Jair Bolsonaro underwent procedures at a clinic in Águas Claras and then went to a party with friends

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), used his Instagram profile to show the results of aesthetic procedures he underwent. He published the before and after images on Friday (17.Feb.2023).

Renan, 25 years old, underwent facial and body harmonization at an aesthetic clinic in Águas Claras, in the Federal District administrative region. The professional responsible for the procedures, Deuza Oliveira, also shared the images on her profile on the networks: “Today I had the honor of assisting Renan Bolsonaro and I had the opportunity to show the harmonious facial and body work that we are capable of doing on people”.

See below the images published by Jair Renan:

After the procedures, Renan Bolsonaro went to a ballad in the hotel sector of Brasília, central region of the federal capital. He was accompanied by Deuza and friends. He shared videos on his profiles on networks. Watch it below (34s):