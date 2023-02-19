Basketball | The world star praised Markkanen from earth to heaven for HS: “In a couple of years he probably dominated the league”

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not get the Finn he admires on his team if LeBron James takes him.

Salt Lake City

Basketball a true super name, co-captain of the NBA All-Star game Giannis Antetokounmpo shared Lauri from Markkase heaps of praise for HS.

“He will become one of those main types who in a couple of years will probably dominate the league,” predicted the Greek, who has undoubtedly been one of those main types himself in recent years.

Antetokounmpo has been selected seven times in a row to the all-star game and twice as the league’s most valuable player. He was also the playoff MVP in his second season, when he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship.

Antetokounmpo said that he had followed Markkanen’s tremendous development in the last few years and had already noticed his top form at last year’s European Championships – where he himself was the only scorer more efficient than Markka.

“He is one of the players I like. You want to play with someone like him. He knows how to create space on the court, he knows how to throw, he knows how to deflect, he is tough, he loves this game. It’s fun to watch him play,” Antetokounmpo said of Markkase.

“You never know if we will be teammates in the future.”

HS didn’t get to ask the captain of the other star team about Markkase From LeBron Jamesfrom Markkanen’s childhood idol, as he did not participate in Saturday’s training event.

As much as Antetokounmpo likes Markkanes, he may not have him on his team

As the voice king of the star selections, James will be the first to choose when they share with Antetokounmpo first the opening crew, in which Markkanen came from the bench of the New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson with injury.

If the selections proceed in the same fashion as in recent years, Antetokounmpo will get to choose first among substitutes.

“Haven’t they already made their choice,” Markkanen guessed.

The players will only be distributed one hour before the match, which starts at 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning Finnish time.

Markkanen said that he hadn’t even met James during the all-star weekend on Saturday, because he missed practice, or Antetekounmpo, because the Eastern and Western Conference players went to practice at different times.

“It’s not terribly gathered to hang out among the players. I had time to talk to the guys for a while in the booth. They’re all nice guys, and I’m looking forward to spending a little more time with them,” said Markkanen.

The Finn clearly enjoyed running the star-studded weekend, where he has a special position as the only Utah Jazz player, i.e. the favorite of the host city.

“It’s a pretty busy weekend, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. It’s nice to see the children’s expressions when they are so excited about the group photos,” he said.

“A lot of cool things have happened in the last few days. It’s great to experience this in my hometown and with my family.”

A starry spectacle greatness was conveyed in Saturday’s practice, where the 15,000-seat arena at the University of Utah was nearly full for the players to practice. Many chose to come to watch the superstars specifically there, on the outskirts of the city, because the entrance tickets cost about a tenth of the price of the match itself in the city center.

Of course, the stars didn’t really train. As long as they chatted and laughed on the parquet in their sweatpants and took turns going to small-scale throwing competitions to raise money for charity – and even guessing the names of pop songs based on audio samples.

Markkanen threw together another first-timer, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rear guard by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with $20,000 to an organization that provides children with adult mentors to guide them through life.

With the five-time all-star player, the Serbian center of the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokić was an instruction for Markkanen and other first-timers:

“Just have fun. This could be unique.”

Markkanen confirmed that having fun is the main thing, but he still wants to shine in the star match.

“Hopefully I can sink a couple of donks and a couple of threes,” he said.

“I want to show that I know this stuff and put on a show.”

Eventually it’s about entertainment, which was very clear from the questions of the international group of journalists. Markkanen got to take a stand on things that he is never asked about during regular games.

Which is your favourite Taylor Swift’s songs?

“I can’t even name any. I don’t really listen to music. I know who he is.”

What have you heard about Indonesia from your brother From Eero Markkaneswho played football there?

“Only positive.”

Is it worth getting a video game? Hogwarts Legacy?

“You have to get it.”

How long do you usually spend in the sauna?

“It depends on the temperature!”

The skills competition of the NBA star weekend will be held on Sunday morning at 3 o’clock Finnish time. The all-star match is on Monday morning Finnish time. Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will divide the players into their teams at 2:30. The match starts at 3:30.