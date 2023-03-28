MAnother Russian opponent of the regime is now campaigning for compatriots who have been subject to Western sanctions – although for years he has been campaigning for personal punitive measures against those who are favored by President Vladimir Putin’s power and money distribution system. Leonid Volkov, a fellow campaigner of the imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny, recently called for a “different approach” to personal sanctions in the British magazine “The Economist”. On the one hand, many more people would have to be punished than before. On the other hand, according to Volkov, all those affected should be shown “a legally and politically acceptable way” to get off the sanctions list.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Volkov argues that those who are subject to punitive measures – such as entry and property freezes – remain at Putin’s side and are even forced to return to Russia. So far, personal sanctions have been a “ticket in one direction”: Anyone who gets on a list knows that the only guaranteed way out is death. “Alternatives” must be created in order to split the Russian elite and weaken Putin. Volkov cites as possible conditions for a “de-listing” a public break with Putin’s regime and compensating Ukraine from their own assets.