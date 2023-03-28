The Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers continue and allow us to obtain many discounts on top-level products. An example is the offer for TV LG OLED C2 48 incha device that is now being sold at a great price. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

We recall that the Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will be available until March 29, 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. Obviously, for some products, it is possible that the promotion ends before this day and time, as the number of discount units available may run out. Our advice, therefore, is not to wait too long if you are interested in the product and if the price is right for you!

The discounted price of the product in question is €949, a figure lower than that which the TV had reached in recent days, reaching €1,099. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The LG OLED C2 48 inch TV it features self-illuminating pixels, to give more colorful and detailed images; all of this is packed into a thin bezel device, and equipped with the technology to take advantage of the latest generation consoles, reaching 4K at 120 FPS.