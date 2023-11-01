Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced downloadable content for Remnant II : it will be called The Awakened King and will be available from November 14th priced at $9.99. The first downloadable content will be part of the previously announced Downloadable Content Bundle, which will consist of three downloadable content packs and can be purchased for $24.99.

Remnant 2, the description of The Awakened King

One of the images from the Remnant 2 DLC

Here she is official description of the DLC: “In this next downloadable content for Remnant 2, the One True King has awakened and is out for blood. Corrupted by the Root during his near-death slumber, the mad king sees betrayal at every turn and it’s all over them the furies to take revenge. Ever since his castle first arrived in a coastal city of Dran, the tides are angry and the weather is chaotic, bringing up all manner of creatures from the depths and leaving many mysteries in its wake. a new storyline, the survivors must uncover the secrets of the One True King as they explore a mysterious new area within the world of Losomn. In this strange new location, the survivors will traverse new dungeons, acquire powerful equipment, meet unexpected allies, and face new threats on their journey to reach the One True King and defeat him once and for all.”

