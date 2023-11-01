Home page World

From: Anna Laura Müller

Split

Activists from the “Last Generation” defaced a wall of the Chancellery. But criminal investigations are now underway not only against them.

Berlin – Around 70 demonstrators from the “Last Generation” gathered in front of the Chancellery on Tuesday morning and daubed its facade with orange paint. They wrote the words “Olaf is lying” several times on a white wall. You are referring to the Chancellor’s climate policy Olaf Scholz.

Marion Fabian, spokeswoman for “Last Generation”, justified the action by saying that Olaf Scholz would claim that the government’s measures against the Climate change would be enough. “This is a life-threatening lie,” said Fabian in one Press release. Both uniformed police officers and plainclothes security forces intervened in the action, sometimes using physical violence against the activists.

Investigations after a police officer attacked a climate activist

On video recordings of the Berlin newspaper A man in civilian clothes can be seen who first pushes an activist to the ground and then paints orange paint on her face with her paint brush. While it was initially unclear whether the video showed a plainclothes police officer in action, a spokeswoman confirmed this when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA on Wednesday afternoon (November 1st) that the man was a police officer from the state of Berlin. Upon an initial request from the Berlin newspaper On Tuesday this was initially disputed.

The climate group “Last Generation” also posted the video Berlin newspaper on their channel on There is always violent attacks on climate activists by the policebut also by passers-by who intervene in road blockades themselves.

Accusation of suspected bodily harm in office

In the case of the police officer deployed in front of the Chancellery, the responsible specialist department of the State Criminal Police Office took over the examination. The spokeswoman for the Berlin police also announced this at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA with. “A criminal investigation was initiated against the officer on suspicion of bodily harm in office,” the spokeswoman continued.

During a “Last Generation” campaign, activists are smeared with their own paint by a plainclothes police officer. © Paul Zinken/DPA

According to the police spokeswoman, whether there will be disciplinary proceedings against the police officer depends on the outcome of the criminal proceedings. According to the police, a total of 26 criminal investigations were initiated against the activists of the “Last Generation”. 24 of them for damage to property, one for resisting law enforcement officers and another for physically attacking law enforcement officers.

Several color attacks on Berlin landmarks

Members of the “Last Generation” group recently blocked the Street of June 17th in Berlin with more people than ever before. But the color campaigns are not new. Activists have already daubed several Berlin landmarks with paint in recent weeks. Among other things, the Brandenburg Gate and the world clock on Alexanderplatz were painted orange by activists during protests. During the operations, especially during sit-ins, the police forces repeatedly take physical action against the demonstrators also use so-called pain grips during operations. (alm/dpa)