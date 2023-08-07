Hyundai Motorsport could take another important step in the 2024 World Rally Championship, that is to line up 4 cars for the whole season, adding one to the three with which it has been participating in the WRC for years.

The decision in this regard will be made by the end of September, the month in which the Korean manufacturer will first be engaged in the Acropolis Rally and, at the beginning of October, in the Chile Rally.

Between the two events, Hyundai will decide whether to proceed with this project. This is an important choice: the budget necessary to add the fourth car will be needed, but a crew that can justify the outlay of additional money will also have to be found.

It should be remembered that Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera have not taken part in an entire WRC season for a few years and that, probably, they will no longer want to be at the start of the season as starters, thus employing them for all 14 events that will be held starting from next year.

“I still intend to create something new and fresh for next year,” Hyundai Motorsport team principal Cyril Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. “I think we as a team and maybe the sport too need to take risks and do things a little differently.”

“I think we all have a responsibility to bring something different to the sport. It’s not just about making numbers with the cars we enter. We want to make sure there is something that makes sense for everyone. I think the changes are reasonable, but I have to make sure that everyone and everything is aligned in this direction.”

“Frankly, there are many parts of the car that have long delivery times, so we have to make a decision quickly and I think the end of September is the deadline. One of the components of the car will also be the crew that eventually we will have to choose”.

“If we want 4 cars, we have to make sure we have 4 valid crews capable of exploiting the material we make available to them. The 4 cars represent an investment by Hyundai”.

In this regard, Hyundai currently has only one driver under contract for 2024. This is Thierry Neuville. Abiteboul has already made it known that he intends to discuss the renewal of the second race driver, Esapekka Lappi, who was amazed by having managed to integrate well with the team and with the i20 N Rally1 very quickly.

Teemu Suninen made his i20 N Rally1 debut at Rally Estonia finishing fifth, while in Finland he did better, finishing fourth and just a few seconds off the bottom step of the podium. Finnish could see its schedule broaden in 2024.

Dani Sordo’s future is also to be defined. In this case, Spanish could take two distinct paths. The first would see him race only a few of the 14 events that will make up next year’s calendar, while the other would lead him to hang up his helmet and occupy a role within the team, but not as a driver.

Not to forget the presence of Emil Lindholm. The reigning WRC2 champion has recently arrived in Alzenau after defending the colors of Skoda in the last two years. It is part of the Korean manufacturer’s recently relaunched driver development programme.