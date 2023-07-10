Monday, July 10, 2023
Remco Evenepoel will defend the title in the Vuelta a España

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel.

Remco Evenepoel.

The runner will face Primoz Roglic again.

the belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step), world champion, will defend the title in the Back to Spain 2023 that will be held from August 26 with departure in Barcelona and arrival in Madrid on September 17.

The skipper of the Belgian team, the veteran Patrick Lefevere, He confirmed in the DH newspaper that the decision to field Evenepoel in the Vuelta was firm.
Your message


“I said that it was better that I did not do the Tour of Spain, but when I see the level he has returned to and the desire he shows, I can only go in his direction. Remco Evenepoel wants to take on high challenges, and if everything goes well in the concentration and he doesn’t have any problems, he will participate in the Vuelta”, said the general manager of Soudal Quick-Step.

Before the Vuelta, Evenepoel will face the Clásica San Sebastián (July 29) and the World Championships (August 3-13), where he will try to win the rainbow jersey in both the online and time trial.

EFE

