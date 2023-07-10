Remco Evenepoel will defend the title in the Vuelta a España

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Remco Evenepoel.
Remco Evenepoel.
The runner will face Primoz Roglic again.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
the belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step), world champion, will defend the title in the Back to Spain 2023 that will be held from August 26 with departure in Barcelona and arrival in Madrid on September 17.
The skipper of the Belgian team, the veteran Patrick Lefevere, He confirmed in the DH newspaper that the decision to field Evenepoel in the Vuelta was firm.
(Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: magazine ensures that they were seen kissing)
(Shakira ‘shames’ Clara Chía: spectacular ‘looks’ and with Lewis Hamilton)
Your message
“I said that it was better that I did not do the Tour of Spain, but when I see the level he has returned to and the desire he shows, I can only go in his direction. Remco Evenepoel wants to take on high challenges, and if everything goes well in the concentration and he doesn’t have any problems, he will participate in the Vuelta”, said the general manager of Soudal Quick-Step.
I will be back and ready to defend my title in La Vuelta 2023!! 🔴🔥🐺
Looking forward to a new battle on the beautiful Spanish roads! 🇪🇸🚀
See you in Barcelona! 🫡💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/yqy7Cy6Wyd
— Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) July 10, 2023
Before the Vuelta, Evenepoel will face the Clásica San Sebastián (July 29) and the World Championships (August 3-13), where he will try to win the rainbow jersey in both the online and time trial.
(Egan Bernal responds to critics after being dropped in the 2023 Tour de France)
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Remco #Evenepoel #defend #title #Vuelta #España
Leave a Reply