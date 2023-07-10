The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man should pay a woman 250,000 dirhams that he had borrowed from her 4 years ago and refused to return the amount.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, in which she demanded that he pay her an amount of 250,000 dirhams and oblige him to pay fees and expenses, noting that she had deposited the amount in the defendant’s account as a loan, the amount of the claim 4 years ago due to the existence of financial conditions he had, but he did not return it, and that She has a witness to it.

During the examination of the case, the court listened to the witness, after she took the legal oath, as she indicated that she had a relationship of kinship and friendship with the plaintiff at the same time, as well as a relationship of kinship with the defendant’s wife, and that she was aware that the defendant had told the plaintiff that he had a financial crisis and needed an amount of 250 thousand dirhams. The plaintiff transferred it to his account, where she showed her the transfer receipt, and also told her that he will enter this amount into a project and return the amount to her from the profits of the project, pointing out that she asked the plaintiff more than once about her recovery of the amount from the plaintiff, and her answer was negative.

And the supervising judge decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, so I swore to her in the form of “I swear by God Almighty that I lent the defendant an amount of 250 thousand dirhams for which a deposit receipt was submitted, and that this amount was not for anything else, and that it was at his request and that he did not return this amount or part of it to me in any way whatsoever and that he owed it She is still busy for me with the full amount of this money, and God is a witness to what I say.”

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that it is legally established that the supplementary oath is only a procedure that the judge takes on his own in his desire to investigate the truth in order to complete incomplete evidence when the case is devoid of complete evidence, indicating that it saw in the statements of the witness, and the conversations that took place between The two parties to the lawsuit through the WhatsApp program, and the complementary oath that the plaintiff took is a presumption of the validity of her claim that the amount deposited from her in the defendant’s account was by way of a loan, and that the latter did not return this amount to her, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to return to the plaintiff an amount of 250 One thousand dirhams and obligated him to pay fees, expenses and fees.