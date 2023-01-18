Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Remco Evenepoel: fan takes the stone out of him by ‘sucking him in the wheel’ and releases him, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel.

Remco Evenepoel.

The Belgian was training for the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

The Spanish Albert Torres and Oier Lazkano, the Colombians Fernando Gaviria and Einer Rubio, Puerto Rican Abner González and Brazilian Vinicius Rangel make up the Movistar team that will participate between the next 22 and 29 in the Vuelta a San Juan, in Argentina, whose top figure is the Belgian, Remco Evenepoel.

The Argentine round will feature the participation of the world champion and winner of the Vuelta, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, and other cycling figures such as the Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos), Tour and Giro winner, and his compatriot Miguel Ángel López.

(Who is the soccer player arrested with 100 kilos of cocaine in his suitcase?)
(Nairo Quintana: they reveal reasons why he has not signed with his new team)

Evenepoel won the overall race in 2020 and defends that condition, since the competition could not be held in the previous two years.

Uncomfortable

The runner trained several days in Calpe, Spain, and he did not stop worrying the fans who wanted to ‘suck him in the wheel’.

A cyclist went off the rails, he chased him for several minutes, until the Belgian’s patience ran out.

Remco Evenepoel told him to make way for him, that he couldn’t bear to see him behind, but the fan didn’t want to, so the runner started the engines and left him stranded.

Remco EvenepoelRemco Evenepoel.

(Rafael Nadal’s wife breaks down in tears when she sees him fall at the Australian Open)

Sports

