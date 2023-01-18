The State Duma rejected the LDPR bill to raise the minimum wage to 20 thousand rubles

The State Duma at a plenary session on Wednesday, January 18, considered the draft law proposed by the Liberal Democratic Party to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) to 20 thousand rubles a month. This is reported RIA News.

As a result of consideration, the State Duma rejected the faction’s initiative to establish a minimum wage of 20,000 rubles. According to the explanatory note to the bill, it was proposed to increase the amount of payment on January 1, 2022.

At the end of December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on raising the minimum wage. “To establish the minimum wage from January 1, 2023 in the amount of 16,242 rubles per month,” the document says.

The State Duma adopted the law on the minimum wage for 2023 on December 7. “Today, the minimum wage is 15,279 rubles. Thus, an increase of 6.3 percent is envisaged,” the lower house of parliament specified.

The subsistence minimum in 2023 will be 14,375 rubles.