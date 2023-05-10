Remco Evenepoel: brutal fall in the Giro d’Italia because of a dog

Remco Evenepoel, who was leader of Italy spin and one of the top favorites to win the competition, had a fall in the fifth stage of the competition this Wednesday.

Evenepoel was scared when one of his companions fell to the ground, as a bird crossed the road, which was wet from the rain, which made the day more dangerous.

(Shakira reacts to the latest ‘provocation’ by Clara Chía and Piqué) (Video: Erling Haaland’s father, sleeve cut and expelled from the box)

The rider from the Soudal-Quick Step team gave up the red jersey that identifies the leader of the Giro last Tuesday.

The explanation

“That was the goal. We still have time to regain the pink jersey. Our goal was to give up the leading position. I’m satisfied. We got through this stage well in hectic conditions. The first 2 hours we averaged 44 km/h, very high pace”, said Evenepoel at the finish line.

Once Remco’s fall occurred, the lot raised the accelerator and his teammates stayed to help him.

The cyclist, champion of the Back to Spain Last year, his left leg hurt, but everything seems that the issue did not go too far.

Once the day is over, the cyclist will be analyzed by the squad doctors to find out what conditions he is in.

(Did they rob Real Madrid? Monumental controversy in Kevin De Bruyne’s goal)