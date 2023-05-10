Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Remco Evenepoel: brutal fall in the Giro d’Italia because of a dog

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Remco Evenepoel: brutal fall in the Giro d’Italia because of a dog


close

Remco Evenepeol

Remco Evenpeol.

Remco Evenpeol.

The Belgian runner is affected.

Remco Evenepoel, who was leader of Italy spin and one of the top favorites to win the competition, had a fall in the fifth stage of the competition this Wednesday.

Evenepoel was scared when one of his companions fell to the ground, as a bird crossed the road, which was wet from the rain, which made the day more dangerous.
(Shakira reacts to the latest ‘provocation’ by Clara Chía and Piqué) (Video: Erling Haaland’s father, sleeve cut and expelled from the box)

See also  75,000 in Milan, 20,000 in Rome: what is happening?

The rider from the Soudal-Quick Step team gave up the red jersey that identifies the leader of the Giro last Tuesday.

The explanation

“That was the goal. We still have time to regain the pink jersey. Our goal was to give up the leading position. I’m satisfied. We got through this stage well in hectic conditions. The first 2 hours we averaged 44 km/h, very high pace”, said Evenepoel at the finish line.

Once Remco’s fall occurred, the lot raised the accelerator and his teammates stayed to help him.

The cyclist, champion of the Back to Spain Last year, his left leg hurt, but everything seems that the issue did not go too far.

Once the day is over, the cyclist will be analyzed by the squad doctors to find out what conditions he is in.
(Did they rob Real Madrid? Monumental controversy in Kevin De Bruyne’s goal)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Remco #Evenepoel #brutal #fall #Giro #dItalia #dog

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Brussels, too, people are now eyeing the peasant voice

In Brussels, too, people are now eyeing the peasant voice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result