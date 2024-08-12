Wood.- Ten days ago, the Local Search Commission of Chihuahua reported the discovery of more than 700 bone remains in a clandestine grave located in a place known as ejido “El Dos” in the municipality of Madera and although these have not yet been identified due to the process involved, some of the 302 people who remain reported missing could be here, according to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

Initial reports indicated that commission personnel inspected the site with the support of canine elements, managing to discover an area with thermal alteration known as “la quema” (the burning), where the bone remains and various non-biological evidence were found.

Ballistic elements such as warheads and more than 70 spent cartridges of different calibres were also seized in the marked area, which have already been transferred to the forensic area for their respective analysis.

In the review of more than 7 thousand square meters of the area, to rule out the presence of other similar findings, personnel from the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Missing, Absent and/or Lost Persons of the Western Zone and the State Investigation Agency (AEI) participated.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that for the work, they assembled a team made up of personnel specialized in the areas of search, anthropology, forensic criminology and investigation, who collaborated jointly in following up on the search for missing persons.

According to figures from the National Search Commission contained in the Map of Findings of Clandestine Graves, there are a total of 415 illegal burials found in the state of Chihuahua between 2006 and 2023.

Most of the clandestine graves (269) were located between 2006 and 2018. During the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, there is a record of just over 146 illegal burials.

Official data indicate that 154 clandestine graves, 40 percent of the total, have been found in the municipality of Ciudad Juárez; in addition, the state has more than 3,800 reports of missing persons: 2,279 as missing and 1,041 as missing.

One of the largest discoveries, located in a clandestine grave in Chihuahua, was made last March, when they reported the recovery of 17 bodies after six months of search efforts in an area near the border with the United States.

The National Search Commission also counted 906 people found dead and who were reported missing.