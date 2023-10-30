dragon ball, one of the most iconic and beloved works in the world of manga and anime, has maintained its status as a cultural phenomenon over the years, gaining legions of fans around the world. In our country, it is no different; the saga of Goku and his friends has left an indelible mark on pop culture, becoming a pillar of the childhood and youth of many generations.

The recent revelation of Dragon Ball Daima has caused a real stir among fans. Toei Animationthe production house behind the series, shared exciting details about its premiere in Mexico and dubbing specifically adapted for Latin American audiences. Daniel Castañeda, director of licensing for Latin America at Toei Animationconfirmed that the series will reach Mexico with a high-quality local dubbing, which will undoubtedly add an additional layer of authenticity for Spanish-speaking fans.

The most exciting thing is that Dragon Ball Daima will be broadcast practically at the same time as in Japan, which means that Mexican fans will be able to enjoy the new adventures of Goku and company without having to wait long after the original premiere.

In addition, additional details have been revealed that have increased the expectation even more. The series will have a total of 26 chaptersand production is expected to end in May 2024. This places the release window at October of the same year, a moment that fans will surely look forward to.

For those who can’t wait that long, there is good news: Dragon Ball Daima will be available on the streaming platform Crunchyroll in 2024allowing fans to watch episodes as soon as they become available.

But that is not all; For those who prefer the traditional television experience, Dragon Ball Daima will also reach the small screen through open television channels in 2025ensuring the series is accessible to all fans, regardless of their viewing preferences.

Via: Excelsior

Editor’s note: Okay Toei, you have me again, I’m willing to watch this series, I feel like it can bring something new to dragon ball, do not disappoint me!