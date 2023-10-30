A joint statement from the cast members of the famous series Friends to comment – as one family – on the death of their colleague Matthew Perry, who played the character Chandler Bing in the sitcom. “We are completely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are family. There is so much to say, but right now we will take a moment to grieve and process this loss. In time we will say more , as and when we can. Now, our thoughts and love are with Matty’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world.”

