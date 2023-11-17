Relatives of the Israelis kidnapped and captured by the Islamist group Hamas on October 7 began a protest in Tel Aviv on Tuesday protest march to demand his release that plans to reach Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem next Sunday.

In Jerusalem, located about 70 kilometers from Tel Avivthey plan to gather in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Saturday afternoon and camp in front of Parliament until its opening on Monday.

“39 agonizing days have passed since the disaster. Today, families began a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which will end at the prime minister’s office on Saturday night,” said the organizers of the march that began with the shout of: Now, now, now home, now!

During the five days of march, the organizers noted that they will make stops in several locations such as Be’er Yaakov, Beit Hashmonai, the intersection of Latrun and Kiryat Anavim, where they will organize a meal on the occasion of the Shabbat day of rest.

The participants carried signs of those kidnapped and killed in the Hamas attack, such as the nephew of Adina Moshe, who is kidnapped in Gaza, and her husband David Saeed Moshe, who died.

“We want answers, we don’t want to feel the darkness anymore. I don’t have any information, I have no idea what is happening to my aunt or the rest of the families now. I just want this darkness to end. I want my family back,” Adina told Efe.

Likewise, some photographs hung from enormous plastic flowers raised next to the camp that several of the relatives set up in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense.

Other people carried signs demanding “an agreement to release those kidnapped now.”

In parallel, other relatives of kidnapped people were scheduled to meet today with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, at the headquarters of this organization in Geneva, accompanied by the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, and the head of Health, Uriel Buso.

“I know the enormous pain that these families are experiencing,” Spoljaric said in a statement prior to the meeting. in which he added that the organization is in contact with Hamas and other actors with influence in the conflict to try to ensure that the rights of the hostages are respected.

This Monday, the spokesman for the al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, accused Israel of “delaying” when reaching an agreement for an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, and indicated that an agreement was about to be achieved through Qatari mediators.

“Qatari mediators tried to free the enemy’s hostages in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women,” said the group’s spokesman, Abu Obeida, who He also explained that Israel requested the release of 100 women and children held captive in Gaza. and the mediators proposed a five-day truce for the exchange, which in the end did not materialize.

The Palestinian militias in Gaza kidnapped more than 240 people on October 7, when they carried out the brutal attack on Israeli soil in which they killed some 1,200 people.

Since then, Israeli retaliatory attacks – by air, sea and land – have left more than 11,180 dead, 28,200 injured, 3,000 missing and more than 1.5 million displaced in Gazawhere 46 deaths have also been recorded among Israeli troops taking part in the ground offensive.

