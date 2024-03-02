



02:00

Israeli families with hostages in Gaza, some survivors and citizens concluded a four-day foot march to Jerusalem, demanding an agreement between their government and Hamas that would allow the release of the captives. This is the second walk they have carried out since October 7 and they promise to continue protesting until they return. Our correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz accompanied them.