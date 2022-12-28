The next governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), stated that it is “guaranteed” the institutional relationship between the state executive and the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) during his mandate.

The former mayor of Caruaru defended the relationship between governments to meet the demands of the State. She says that during the current mandate there was no dialogue between the governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The government belongs to Brazil and I will govern Pernambuco. I will act for PT and non-PT members”said Lyra in an interview with the newspaper The globe released this Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022). “The institutional relationship is guaranteed. I’m going to Brasilia to pass the hat and ask for resources, yes”.

Raquel Teixeira Lyra Lucena, 43, is a lawyer. On October 30, she became the 1st woman elected to govern Pernambuco. She was a delegate Federal Police (Federal Police) and State Attorney.

In her political career, she held the Secretary for Children and Youth of Pernambuco, from 2011 to 2012. She was twice elected state deputy (2011-2016) and mayor of Caruaru from January 2017 to March 2022, when she resigned to run for the government. It was successful.

She is the daughter of former governor João Lyra Neto and niece of former Minister of Justice Fernando Lyra, who died in 2013. On October 2, 2022, she experienced a personal tragedy due to the death of her husband, Fernando Lucena, with whom she was married for 18 years.

Today, he is one of the main names of the PSDB, the party that had the biggest losses in this year’s elections. Questioned about the future of the acronym, Lyra says that the time is for reconstruction.

“We have an opportunity to rebuild. We will work so that our governments deliver public policies with transparency and responsibility”he declared.

Regarding the position that will be adopted by the PSDB during the Lula government, the next governor defended the independence of the acronym in congress. For Lyra, this would not mean, for example, failing to defend common interests, but rather adopting a critical stance in relation to the government.