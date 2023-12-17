Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Press Split

Reinhold Messner caused concern among his fans with an Instagram post. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Alexander Gonschior

Reinhold Messner talks about his “end,” which causes concern. The mountaineering idol then clarified his words.

Bolzano – “I’m coming to the end, that’s the reality,” said mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner on Saturday via Instagram. The post caused great concern among some fans. The 79-year-old from Italy has now taken a stand.

Messner continued in his post: “I leave with a clear conscience and the knowledge that I was a good person, did my best, was a loving father, a good friend and a good brother. Now it's time to live my final dreams and love the people who mean a lot to me, but the most important thing is gratitude.” The mountaineer accompanied these thoughtful words with a photo of himself on a boat.

Reinhold Messner causes concern among fans with a posting: “Let’s not joke”

Many fans immediately expressed concern in the comments. “Please don’t be so negative: the end of your life is not yet near,” you read there. Another user asks: “Let’s not joke.” Many fans also commented: “Legends never die.”

But do you really need to worry about the mountaineering legend?

Messner makes it clear: “I’m fine”

The answer is no. The Italian newspaper asked about the posting Corriere della Sera with Messner according to his state of health. The answer should reassure fans: “I'm fine, I'm at the airport and about to take a flight to India, where I will stay until the end of the year.”

Regarding the posting, Messner explained that he was simply aware that he was slowly reaching the end, but: “That doesn't mean that I don't have any ideas and projects, but rather that I'm traveling to India to do that, which I like to do, in this case for a study project on the subject of mountains.”

Recently there was a stir about the withdrawal of Guinness Book Records from Reinhold Messner. The mountaineer spoke of “conspiracy theories”.