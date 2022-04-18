The Colombian Football Federation announced on Monday the departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the technical direction of the Colombian National Team.

Rueda, who had come to the position in January of last year, replacing the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, did not achieve the goal of qualifying the Colombian National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team finished in sixth place, with 23 points, one of the playoff, to which Peru will go, and three of the last direct quota, which went to Ecuador.

The Valle del Cauca also led the team in the Copa América in Brazil 2021, in which Colombia finished in third place.

In his third stage at the head of the National Team, the second as a permanent coach, Rueda led 22 games, with a balance of 7 wins, 10 draws and 5 losses, with 23 goals scored and 16 conceded. He also says goodbye with the worst scoreless streak in the history of the tie, 684 minutes. His return was 46.9 percent.

When the tie ended, it was learned that in Rueda’s contract there was a clause in which his departure was accelerated in case the team did not reach the World Cup in Qatar, as it happened.

In its announcement, the Federation gave no clues as to who Rueda’s replacement might be.

The statement announcing Rueda’s departure

The announcement was made with the following statement:

“The Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation in its ordinary meeting held today, agreed with Professor Reinaldo Rueda, his dismissal from the position of technical director of the Colombian Men’s Senior National Team, as well as his coaching staff.

In this sense, we express to Professor Rueda and his collaborators, our most sincere wishes for success in their future work and in their personal projects, but not before also expressing our appreciation for their dedication and work.

The Executive Committee will analyze and evaluate the existing options or those that may exist, in order to determine who should assume the technical direction of our Colombia Men’s National Team in the near future.”

