Power levels are something that constantly creates discussions within the gaming community. Dragon Ball. Yes Gogeta is stronger than Vegetayes krillin can defeat yamucha. There will always be discussions like this and we haven’t even talked about the multiple transformations that exist for Goku and company.

With the arrival of Dragon Ball Super we met more states you can achieve Kakaroto If it is proposed. Here we saw the super sajajin Godto the Super Saiyan Blue (one step beyond god) and at Ultra Instinct. However, it seems that none of them are stronger than the Super Saiyan 4 what we saw in GTall due to one small detail.

Super Saiyan 4 could be the strongest state in all of Dragon Ball

As you will surely remember. After the end of Dragon Ball Zwe received a new anime that continued the adventures of Goku with GT. Although this work is not canonical and did not have the participation of Akira Toriyama, featured items that became popular. One of them was the Super Saiyan 4.

This powerful form allowed Goku use all the power of Oozaru, the giant monkey that the Saiyans transform into, but with a conscience. Recently a debate started about whether this form could be stronger than those derived from gods that we saw in Dragon Ball Super. The answer seems to be a resounding “yes” for a small but significant detail.

The current arc Big wave in Dragon Ball Super shows that the dragon balls can make ‘the strongest in the universe’ anyone who asks for it. With this new power, the Cerelian was able to easily overcome all the transformations of Goku Y Vegeta. With this we conclude that the spheres are the most powerful object in this universe.

Now let’s go back to Dragon Ball GT. His plot began precisely because the dragon balls transformed Goku back in a child. However when he reached the state of Super Saiyan 4not only does he become an adult again, but he releases a great power that made him face very strong opponents.

That is why the argument arises that it is the most powerful transformation of all dragon ball. Since he was able to ‘cancel’ the power of the spheres, which he kept at Goku like a child. The same power that he managed to Big wave It will surpass ultra and mega instinct. Do you agree with that theory? Tell us in the comments.

For more about anime, we recommend:

Follow us on Google news.