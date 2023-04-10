Report cards from the first part of the season: in addition to Denver and Milwaukee, Cleveland and New York also promoted
Regular season closed, post season time. But also to evaluate how the 30 NBA teams fared from October 18, 2022 to April 9, 2023: 82 games for some end of the line, for others springboard for play-ins or playoffs. For more ambitious goals. Milwaukee finished with the best record, 58-24, Detroit with the worst, 17-65. The votes reflect what has been done so far – not the post season perspective – with respect to ambitions, expectations and possibilities, beyond the results, they consider the directions taken by each franchise. Sacramento made a masterpiece, Dallas was a resounding disappointment.
