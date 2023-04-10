Regular season closed, post season time. But also to evaluate how the 30 NBA teams fared from October 18, 2022 to April 9, 2023: 82 games for some end of the line, for others springboard for play-ins or playoffs. For more ambitious goals. Milwaukee finished with the best record, 58-24, Detroit with the worst, 17-65. The votes reflect what has been done so far – not the post season perspective – with respect to ambitions, expectations and possibilities, beyond the results, they consider the directions taken by each franchise. Sacramento made a masterpiece, Dallas was a resounding disappointment.