Dead Island 2 was shown by IGN with a video Of gameplay which includes i first eleven minutes of the campaign of the Dambuster Studios title, which will be available starting April 21st in the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions.

The introductory sequences show a man who survived the crash of the plane in which he was traveling above Los Angeles, but far from out of danger as something strange seems to have happened to the city and the sudden arrival of a horde of zombie makes it clear how dramatic the situation is.

As we know, Dead Island 2 will be set in Hell-A, a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, and apparently the first minutes of the campaign are an effective prologue to the history actual game.

In these sequences it is already possible to experience some of the most promising elements of the experience, especially a combat system visceral and consistent, which allows you to feel every impact and to attack enemies in an extremely free way, opting for different approaches.

The FLESH technology developed by Dambuster Studios also allows you to literally flesh out the undead and incapacitate them in various ways, attacking their legs or arms, or throwing them away thanks to the strength of our blows.