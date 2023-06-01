Claudia Sheinbaumhead of government of Mexico City, declared this Thursday that the case of the police officer from the Secretariat of Citizen Security who threw a puppy into a saucepan with boiling oil, in Tecámac, State of Mexico, is unfortunate.

“Terrible, it is something very violent, condemnable, it is a crime, and it is very unfortunate that it is a person who participated in the Security force,” said the capital’s president at a press conference, in which the program was announced. Safe Xochimilco.

“Immediately, as soon as the secretary (Omar García Harfuch) found out, he not only removed him from his position, but did everything that was required so that he could be arrested.”

Violence against animals, not only by itself is unfortunate, it is terrible and should not happen, but it also leads to other violence, and of course it should have the highest penalty, Sheinbaum pointed out.

When there is any action of this type, or another, in the Police force, the secretary immediately acts in the separation of the position and the contribution from internal affairs, but in this case of the investigation because it is a notorious and public matter, he added .

“Unfortunately, there are elements that ceased to belong to the force because they were linked in one way or another to crime and have also been detained, said the mayoress of Mexico City.

Safe Xochimilco

The head of government assured that Reports of crimes in Xochimilco have decreased, practically all, compared to 2019.

However, Citizens complain of robbery of a passerby, theft of a vehicle with violence and drug dealingwhich more than increasing, is generating other problems in different neighborhoods and towns, said the president.

For example, as a consequence of drug dealing, noise is generated very late at night, but he warned that the number of homicides has not increased in the demarcation compared to 2019.

Sheinbaum pointed out that the mayor has been asking for a greater presence of the Secretary of Citizen Securityparticularly in the center of Xochimilco, at the piers and on the way to Tulyehualco.

To respond to the public, we are making this special program, which is called Xochimilco Seguro, and the objective is to reduce theft from passers-by and also to carry out intelligence to be able to make the arrests that are required in the matter of drug dealing,” said Sheinbaum.