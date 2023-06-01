One of the most important features of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the presence of Venom, which will be central to the plot and even more specifically to the new story arc of Peter Parker. Venom has taken many forms in comics (and other media as well) and of course will have its own characteristics in Insomniac Games’ own game as well. Bryan Intihar – creative director – and Ryan Smith – game director – spoke with IGN USA to reveal some details about their version of the Symbiote suit.

First of all, the two directors explain that since first game the team started thinking about a Symbiote suit, but ultimately decided it was something worthy of its own game. Even, Intihar says he’s surprised audiences haven’t gotten seriously upset about the lack of a Symbiote suit in the first Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Insomniac Games then decided to suggest the arrival of Venom showing Harry Osborne covered by the alien at the end of the first game. At the announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, however, Venom appeared as an enemy of Peter and Miles, while in the most recent presentation we saw that Peter fights using a Symbiote suit. How did he get it? For the moment the team does not want to say.

What is revealed is that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aims to make us immediately understand how different Peter is in the Symbiote suit, especially in terms of gameplay. Intihar says “We realize that the expectations for the Symbiote are very high and we wanted it to be different from what you normally see. A lot of Peter and Miles’ moveset is based on fluidity, speed, acrobatics, while the Symbiote is power, strength, aggression, and I think we wanted to make sure that from a gameplay perspective that was represented.” According to Intihar, players should check out Peter’s new finishing moves, which “are much more aggressive and bordering on brutal.”

Also in terms of historyHowever, the Symbiote has an impact and it is already clear that it makes Peter more aggressive, even against his friends. “We try to make the most of everything we do, if there’s a gameplay element, there’s a narrative reason behind it,” says Intihar. “It’s obvious, as you saw in the gameplay presentation [il Simbionte] it affects combat a lot, but it will impact the story and how the story unfolds. And I think, if you look at the history of the symbiote in the comics, there’s definitely an aggression and an addiction that can change Peter’s personality. But I think what we’re going to continue to explore in this game is the impact this has on the people around Peter. The impact on Miles, on MJ, on others.”

Speaking of “addictions”, it is a concept already mentioned by Peter’s voice actor.