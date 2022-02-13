United States.- Last Saturday, February 12, the Puerto Rican singer performed live Farruko at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, United States, at which time he was very sorry for the lyrics of his songs and left everyone shocked with his actions.

It turns out that the interpreter of the urban genre he apologized to all those present for the lyrics of his songs and began to preach in the middle of his concertcausing great controversy on social networks, where a video of him went viral and gave much to talk about.

“I didn’t know the message that I was saying in my songs… I’m not proud of that,” said the famous man. Everything happened when the resounding success of him began to sound ‘Kernels‘, released in 2021, which talks about the use of drugs and alcohol to enjoy the night in clubs.

“God knows how many of their children I have hurt. And today I stop like a rat to tell them to forgive me as a human being because love begins with forgiveness,” said Farruko, which was recorded on video and this It immediately spread on social media.

Among the curious comments made by the famous were: “We are all sinners, the Bible says so” and “God is good”. Farruko refused to sing ‘Pepas’ and assured that: “today I can say that God is dealing with me”.

According to comments that circulated on social networks, some of those present at the Puerto Rican singer’s concert decided to leave when he began to preach, while others expressed their great anger at the situation.

Read more: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner would expect their second baby (PHOTOS)