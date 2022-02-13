During this week’s Nintendo Direct, many were eagerly awaiting the announcement of mario kart 9. However, they were greeted with the Booster Course Pass, a DLC that adds 48 tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These levels are not original, but are re-imaginings of scenarios that we have seen throughout the series. Although there were many excited, still others are not happy with the way this additional content looks.

Through Twitter, several fans began to notice that the visual aspect of the new tracks is not at the level of what we currently find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In general, there is talk of a more cartoonish version that contrasts with the realistic look that is currently available. This was what was said:

“I don’t know if this is going to upset people, but I think it should be pointed out: The tracks they are adding to MK8 Deluxe look completely different than the original game. The art style resembles the Mario Kart Tour app, how do you feel about it?

“As excited as I am about the new Mario Kart DLC, I’m really sad that the visuals use the Tour art style. Everything looks soft and rubbery compared to the more realistic developed style of 8”.

In social networks, the conversation does not have a single perspective. There are those who are happy with the content, while others would have preferred to see mario kart 9 with a new visual style. Considering that these 48 tracks will be available throughout this and next year, perhaps this is an aspect that will change over time.

The Booster Course Pass is priced at $24.99 USD, although it can also be obtained as part of the benefits provided by the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. In related topics, buy Diddy Kong at mario kart tour it is more expensive than new tracks. Similarly, Nintendo thanks the FBI for arresting the Switch hacker.

Editor’s Note:

It is true that there is an artistic contrast when we compare the new tracks with those that are already in the game. However, there is a chance that this is only the case for a couple of levels, and not all of them. We can only wait for the first package to be available, and some of our doubts will be cleared up.

