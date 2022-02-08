Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Los Mochis Regional Rehabilitation Center (CRRI) records 24 requests for cleft lip and palate surgery and 70 for breast reconstruction, reported Solangel Sedano Fierro.

The administrative head of the CRRI of Los Mochis, said that this free surgery program launched by the state DIF on January 25, will be in force until February 28.

“Through the Regional Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation we follow up, we still physically capture requests for the program that our president of the DIF Sinaloa, Dr. Eneida Rocha Ruiz, launched as of January 25, called the free breast reconstruction surgery program , cleft lip and palate, this will be valid until February 28 “.

He mentioned that people who wish to be registered and contemplated in this program, in Los Mochis can call 668 813 0009.

“We will ask you some questions to fill out the application or you can register online through from the following link“.

He explained that this program is aimed at the most vulnerable people in the state of Sinaloa and those who need it most.