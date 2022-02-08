This year, the Ministry of Agriculture intends to expand the sown area for vegetables and gourds, which are grown in open ground. This follows from the presentation of the federal project developed by the Ministry for the development of vegetable growing in Russia, which Izvestia got acquainted with.

According to forecasts, potato crops will grow by almost 7%, up to 298.7 thousand hectares. The area under the remaining vegetables of the “borscht set” (beets, carrots, onions, cabbage), as well as tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, pumpkin, etc., as expected by the Ministry of Agriculture, will increase by almost 8%, to 196.6 thousand hectares. We are talking about peasant farms and agricultural producers, personal subsidiary plots of citizens are not taken into account in these statistics.

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed to Izvestia the relevance of the above estimates.

The expansion of the sown area will allow for a larger harvest – 7.2 million tons of potatoes and 5.7 million tons of other open-field vegetables. This is more than in 2021 by 8% and 10%, respectively, follows from the papers of the department.

Due to the increase in the harvest in September, the cost of the “borscht set” may be reduced by 5-10%, experts suggested.

