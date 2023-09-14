September marks the beginning of registration process for the Benito Juárez Scholarship, and it is of utmost importance that parents pay attention to key dates. On this occasion, registration is carried out by state, with specific days to request this support.

In the case of registration for Benito Juárez Scholarship for Basic Education in Aguascalientes The assigned dates are September 12 to 17, 2023.

To access the waiting list, an essential requirement is to verify if the school the students attend is considered a priority or susceptible to attention. This can be verified through an online link, where the Work Center Key (CCT) will be requested.

To carry out the registration, it is necessary to enter the official page designated for the process. On this site, the Incorporation Request Form will be provided, and it is essential to have the required documents on hand. The data requested includes information on the place of residence, the family’s economic situation and the students’ school data.

Among the necessary documents that must be on hand to register at the Benito Juárez Scholarship for Basic Education in Aguascalientes They are the birth certificate, the CURP of the minor to be registered, proof of studies that may be with or without a photograph, school credential, registration or re-registration form, proof of address and official identification of the guardian. In addition, you must have a contact telephone number and an email.

The Benito Juárez Scholarship for Basic Education in Aguascalientes It is a benefit that grants a monthly allowance of 875 pesos during the 10 months of the school year, following the same calendar as the educational cycle and, it is worth mentioning, no deposits are made during summer vacations.

Finally, we must consider that these are the steps and documentation required to request the Benito Juárez Scholarship. However, it is important to remember that the allocation of scholarships is subject to the opinion and the assigned budget. The number of beneficiaries will depend on the availability of resources, so each request is carefully evaluated.