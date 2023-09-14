Padel is the new bet of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldowhich is part of a consortium that will develop and build a city dedicated to this sport in Portugal, a complex that will involve an investment of five million euros and that should be completed at the beginning of 2025, but that is not the only thing that keeps the player awake. .

The “Paddle City”, which will be built in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, will be a “point of reference and a business card” for this modality in Portugal and “will contribute to making the path of training and of the national teams,” the president of the Portuguese Paddle Federation (FPP) explained to EFE. Ricardo Oliveira.(Is Alberto Gamero leaving? This is the official version of Millonarios)(Shakira declares ‘the end’ of Piqué: the Colombian’s unexpected move)

moving image

The Federation announced this week that the project will be built by a company formed by Lusofinança Lda, whose majority shareholder is the businessman Filipe de Botton, former representative of the Banco Sabadell, and CR7, SAa company headed by Cristiano.

The involvement of Cristiano and the CR7 brand “adds extraordinary value to national padel”, said the president of the FPP, who hopes “to be able to capitalize with a growing investment from the brands in its development”

But Ronaldo has a big heart, he has shown that on several occasions, but this one is very special.

On a magnificent night, Cristiano Ronaldo met a blind girl from Nasrallah and gave him the ball.

“I can’t believe you’re here,” said the girl, whom the soccer player hugged.

“I’m here just for you”; she repeated, while the Portuguese refused nothing.

(Shakira: critic gave her everything and ‘finished’ her for her ‘revenge’ against Gerard Piqué)