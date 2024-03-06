ANext weekend there will be elections in Abruzzo. Only around 1.3 million people live in the central Italian region, most of them on the Adriatic coast. The capital L'Aquila, located on a barren plateau in the hinterland, has barely 70,000 inhabitants and is still marked by the consequences of the earthquake on April 6, 2009. And yet the whole of Italy will be looking intently at L'Aquila when the counting results from the constituencies arrive there. Because voting in Abruzzo has become a “directional election” of national importance.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

This is due to the defeat of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's center-right coalition in the regional elections in Sardinia on February 25th. The united camp of the left narrowly won the first of five regional elections on the island this year, although the center-right coalition's candidate for the office of regional president was clearly leading in all polls. The government in Rome quickly learned lessons from the defeat. Meloni, for whom the loss of power for the right-wing camp in Sardinia was also a personal defeat, has also learned her lesson.