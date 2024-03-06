The Madrid Prosecutor's Office requests four years and nine months in prison for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for allegedly having defrauded the Treasury of more than one million euros in the fiscal years of 2014 (386,361 euros) and 2015 (675,718 euros).

As reported by the Public Ministry this Wednesday, the Prosecutor's Office charges him with two crimes against the Public Treasury, since although Ancelotti stated that he was a resident in Spain for tax purposes and reflected that his address was in Madrid, he only stated in his statements from the income the personal work remuneration received from Real Madrid and omitted the income corresponding to the exploitation of its image rights that it had transferred to other entities.

In its letter, the Prosecutor's Office emphasizes that “in order to avoid taxation on the income from said image rights”, both those received by Real Madrid and other brands for various events, the coach went to a “complex” and ” “confusing” network of trusts and companies filed to channel the collection of image rights.

EFE