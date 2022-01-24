Regional elections Espoo Coalition Party rushes to victory – Political chick Jarno Limnagl became an election rocket for the second time

Jarno Limnagl, a regional election-rounder specializing in cyber security, combines the winning elements of the Western Uusimaa regional elections.

Espoon The fever in the jerk has not dropped since then Jarno Limneklin the unveiling of the dizzying election result on Sunday night. The working life professor of cyber security, who joined the regional council from the ranks of the Coalition Party, received another positive message at half past two on Monday night: Jorvi Hospital received confirmation of coronary heart disease.

As of Thursday, candidate Limnekl had refrained from the constituencies of Western Uusimaa to experience the same symptoms as the rest of the family.

“There are many fathers in a similar situation. We’re on our feet, ”Limnekl says on the phone on Monday.

Espoo the result of the regional election of a recent municipal politician condenses the Coalition atmosphere in many ways.

The party’s number one nationwide position with 21.6 per cent of the vote is pale in parallel with the result of Länsi-Uusimaa. There, the Coalition Party corrected 32.6 percent of the vote.

Limnekl has become a politician like a rocket. After running for the first time in last June’s municipal elections, Limnekl garnered an avalanche of 3,147 votes. Now in the regional election, the result was 4,046 votes, which put Limnagl at the top.

“All the municipalities in the Kiers area,” Limnekl describes his election work.

Coalition Party the verification of the election victory in Western Uusimaa is easily explained. The ruler of the municipality and the core municipality of Espoo is so coalition that the party has 28 seats in its 75-seat council, or more than a third.

The Coalition Party also receives more than a third of the 79 seats in the Western Uusimaa Regional Council. The second largest party, the Sdp, lagged far behind with 15.9 per cent of the vote and 13 regional councilors.

In the regional elections, Western Uusimaa was beautifully divided into three: at the heart of the Coalition Party, alongside Espoo, are the neighboring municipalities of Kirkkonummi and Vihti. In the west, Raseborg, Hanko, Inkoo, Siuntio and also Kauniainen went to the RKP. The RKP’s share of the vote was 14.5 per cent, which is more than the Swedish-speaking population’s 12 per cent of the region’s population.

In the north, Karkkila is ruled by the Left Alliance and Lohja Sdp.

Coalition Party in addition, Western Uusimaa is dominated by the people of Espoo. This is explained by the population, as there are about 295,000 Espoo residents, or more than 60 per cent of the region’s approximately 475,000 inhabitants.

Power, in Limnekl’s opinion, brings with it a great deal of responsibility. As the people of Espoo occupy 47 of the 79 seats in the regional council, they also have to take care of the smooth running of social and health services in other municipalities.

Of the other municipalities, the next highest number of delegates comes from Lohja and Kirkkonummi, eight from each. Siuntio was not the only municipality to receive any delegates, Hanko, Inkoo and Karkkila received one.

Limnagl says he believes regional councilors know how to look at the interests of the region as a whole.

In Western Uusimaa Director of Social and Health Services in Espoo Sanna Svahn has been plagued by the difficulty and urgency of harmonizing patient information systems in the reform.

Limnekl admits that he has to figure out how tight the financial framework for state funding actually sets.

“Certainly tough decisions lie ahead, but I want to believe that the goal of the reform is to improve military services.”

The new Regional Commissioner, Jarno Limnagl, hopes that more people can be involved in the future through the use of technology.

Information systems reform is a huge effort. Welfare areas should be operational by the beginning of next year. According to Limnagl, there is a bigger contract ahead, both in terms of implementation and finances, than the public has suggested.

“There’s talk of a huge digital plumbing overhaul. I say we will spend billions of euros on this ICT reform. ”

Now he speaks as a cyber security expert, working as a working life professor at Aalto University and as the director of cyber business in a company in the field.

“There’s a bigger political upheaval here. The participating party is the ruling party in Finland this decade. ”

Welfare areas could therefore involve residents through technology in Limnagl’s vision. Feedback can also be easily provided through websites or mobile applications.

Limnekl also sees remote reception and other digital services as a megatrend in healthcare that should be included.

“When we are creating something new, there is a new opportunity to involve residents. This can be a democratic overhaul. ”

However, information systems can also be a threat. Welfare areas compile social and health information into new types of entities. However, according to Limnagl, the healthcare sector is also one of the main targets of the cyber attack.

Limnekl points out the response of the psychotherapy center Vastamo, where the patient data of tens of thousands of clients were published, at least in part, online. He calls what happened “a digital catastrophe”.

“Under the current financial framework, ICT reform is a real challenge. It is not a good thing for patient safety if it is done with urgency and scarce resources.”

Will strive Limnekl next to parliament? Talks about developing co-operation between welfare areas sound from the campaign of a candidate for parliament.

“The time for that reflection is later. Here is a family with three children, two day jobs and now the roles of municipal and regional decision-maker. ”

