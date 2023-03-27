Coordinator of the work group on reform says that it is necessary to increase the tax incidence before creating VAT

The coordinator of the work group on tax reform in the Chamber, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), said that taxation on e-commerce and betting will be included in the proposal. He stated that it is necessary “face” e-commerce and bookmakers to expand the incidence of the tax base of the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), which is a IVA (Value Added Tax).

He participated by video conference of the event Arko Conference 2023from the Arko Advice.

“Apart from the issue of income and assets, which we will deal with in the 2nd stage of the tax reform, expanding the incidence of the tax base is the main objective of the VAT. It is only possible to maintain the percentage of tax burden related to GDP if, in fact, the tax base is wide“, he said.

He stated that the IVA will have a transition of 6 years to be with 100% of the function defined in the reform. “Therefore, the government needs to tackle those sectors that are not taxed now, for example bets, electronic bets and other online purchases.”, defended Reginaldo.

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas said that 55.2% of Brazilians are in favor of charging sports betting companies a tax online.