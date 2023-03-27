WWhilst the ordinary members of the Verdi trade union responded to the call for a Germany-wide major strike in the transport sector on Monday, their top officials met in Potsdam for what was probably the decisive collective bargaining with employers in the public sector. Despite the militant mood on the strike fronts, both sides there were convinced that a compromise had to be found in the talks scheduled up to and including Wednesday – and thus the solution to the collective bargaining dispute over the wages of the 2.5 million federal and local government employees.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), who had previously held back with public statements on the wage dispute, took a position along these lines. “First of all, I expect that the trade unions will perhaps also meet us a little bit from their high demands,” she said. It is about “struggling for good solutions at the negotiating table and also achieving these solutions”.

Faeser, the federal negotiator, expressed understanding for the high expectations of employees in the public sector. Many of them have “a very hard and demanding job”, such as cleaners, clerks, rescue workers and police officers. Verdi boss Frank Werneke also assured that he wanted to achieve a result in the current round of negotiations. If there is sufficient will to find a solution, this can succeed; but for this “the employers would have to move”, he limited.

So far, Verdi has started with the demand for 500 euros more monthly salary for all employees with salaries below 4762 euros and for 10.5 percent more salary for those with higher salaries. At the end of February, the employers submitted an offer that, according to them, added up to 12 percent over a period of two years. It includes tax and duty-free one-off payments of 2,500 euros and regular tariff increases of 5 percent.







Required: at least 500 euros more

The municipal employers’ associations (VKA) had always made it clear beforehand that their goal was a collective bargaining agreement in the third round of negotiations that is now underway. VKA President Karin Welge also made it clear on Monday that there were limits to the financial scope. “If the money were missing in many other places and important maintenance or investments or necessary measures for climate adaptation or mobility change cannot be carried out, in the end it will primarily affect the citizens,” she warned.

According to Welge, the present offer already has a cost volume of 11.7 billion euros for the municipalities alone. According to Faeser, it would be 1.25 billion euros for the federal government, and in the event of the required transfer to civil servants’ salaries, it would amount to 4.55 billion euros.

The trade unions cite the inflationary burden for employees in the lower wage groups in the public sector as the main justification for the minimum increase of 500 euros per month they are calling for. The range of basic salaries (without special payments and surcharges) ranges from 2016 euros as a starting salary for unskilled assistants to 7144 euros in salary group 15 for employees with demanding managerial tasks and long service periods. The lowest level would rise to 2516 euros with the demand, the top one to 7894 euros.