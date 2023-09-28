In many places, refugees have to be accommodated in gyms again. In Monheim the only thing that is affected is a container facility on a school site that is no longer in use. But that also causes severe resentment.

View of the gymnasium of a high school in Dresden, which will be used as emergency accommodation for refugees from Ukraine in April 2022 Image: dpa

In the question time of the Monheim am Rhein city council last week, the waves were high. Around 80 fathers and mothers came to vent their displeasure. Mayor Daniel Zimmermann from the local Peto party, which governs Monheim with an absolute majority, had decided not to dismantle the three-story container alternative building at the school center, which had just been renovated and expanded for more than 35 million euros, but to have it converted into a refugee home.

Because significantly more refugees from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries are being distributed among the municipalities, Monheim, which has so far been so experienced in dealing with accommodation and integration, is reaching its acceptance limits. That’s why Zimmermann’s administration came up with the idea of ​​having the already empty container complex renovated for around 150,000 euros – and thereby saving 13 million euros for the construction of a refugee container village elsewhere in the city. The parents present in the question and answer session rejected this outright.