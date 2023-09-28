After a weekend to forget on the Buddh International Circuit, where Aleix Espargaro did not give his best either from a sporting or action point of view, the Spanish driver can’t wait to react in Motegi, where the Japanese Grand Prix will be held this weekend.

“This circuit is more similar to Austria than Argentina,” Alex said in Thursday’s press conference at the Japanese track.

“It’s more about stopping the bike and lifting it, and our bike isn’t the best in terms of pure traction,” he argued. “Although Aprilia have tried to overcome this problem this season. The set-up we have developed for this type of stop&go circuit is better than last year”.

With the release of the 2024 MotoGP calendar with 22 races, riders have reacted to the amount of stress it brings, even in Aleix’s case he stuck to what was there.

“The calendar is Dorna’s, anyone who doesn’t like it should stay at home or change jobs. I’m nobody to talk about it. It’s clear that you prefer fewer races, but if that’s the case, we have to stick to them.”

There is only one detail that the Granollers driver doesn’t like, namely a real summer break to recharge the batteries.

“What I don’t like is that they didn’t keep their promise to give us a 4-week break in the summer. Not to party in Ibiza, but because the weekends are very busy and because there are more and more injuries. Taking a break is also useful for safety, to be with family and to reset your head.”

Espargaro also gave his opinion on the congestion of the races in Spain: “I don’t like racing 4 races in Spain and 5 on the Iberian peninsula. I prefer to go to China”, he underlined.

For Aleix, the high number of races and the demands of the new weekend format are the causes of the injury plague that has afflicted MotoGP this season.

“The reason why there are so many injuries is obvious, it’s not a coincidence. We can’t go on like this, it’s not sustainable. The new format, the number of races, the stress. There are comparative graphs with previous years, and it’s clear.”

“You have to accept injuries and, if you’re not satisfied, you can always move on to World Superbike,” concluded Aleix.

