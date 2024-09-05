The Romans enter into battle against the ZTL Green Zone enlarged, which from November 1, 2024 prohibits entry to older cars until Euro 4 diesel and Euro 3 petrol in the capital. The committee NO ZTL Green Zone in Rome announced the collection of signatures to call a consultative referendum and ask citizens for an opinion on theorder of the mayor Gualtieri.

Referendum against the ZTL Fascia Verde

The referendum question has been filed to consult the Romans on the ordinance of the mayor Gualtieri regarding the enlarged ZTL. While waiting for the admissibility judgment within 30 days by the Municipal Commissionthe committee, supports by voice of Andrea Bernaudo that the question is unassailable, having been drafted by expert jurists.

The referendum is the weapon available to citizens to block a measure that many consider a folly.

Map of the ZTL Green Zone in Rome

A measure that will prohibit access to 600 thousand vehicles owned of the less well-off Roman families and to all commuters, workers and tourists who do not own a new, hybrid or electric car.

Goal 28 thousand signatures

After the admissibility opinion by the Municipal Commission, the next objective will be to collect at least 28,000 signatures of Romans.

“We have submitted the consultative referendum question to question the Romans on the ordinance of Mayor Gualtieri on the ZTL extended to all of Rome – he explained himself Andrea Bernaudo – we will wait for the admissibility judgment of the appropriate municipal commission within 30 days, but we know well that our question is unassailable, since it was studied and written by eminent jurists. We consider this provision to be madness from all points of view and this eco-extremist drift must be stopped.

We thank all the Romans and the NO-ZTL committees who contributed with us to the collection of signatures and who from today are the over 1,000 promoters of the NO-ZTL green zone referendum in Rome. – he concluded- We are ready for the next mobilization and open to collaborate with all associations, parties and territorial committees. The Romans must decide on this madness”.

