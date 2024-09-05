Alex Marquez of the Ducati Gresini team, tenth in the riders’ championship, took part in the press conference on Thursday of the San Marino Grand Prix, the thirteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

The Aragon Incident

“I’m fine, maybe not 100% after the bad fall. With 2-3 days to recover, it’s not easy to recover physically. I’ve been to the physiotherapist, but I feel better and better. I liked that Pecco apologized to me and I really appreciated that on his part.. But the damage to my image and that of my team had already been done.. But I want to look forward. The weekend was positive for us. This is the home race for the team and we want a good result.“

Expectations for Misano

“It was nice to be up front. The venue is close to Faenza and we will have a lot of guests and the atmosphere will be positive. Last year we suffered a bit here, the track is not ideal for my riding style. But we are aiming for a good result here.”

The post-accident controversies

“As I said, the damage was already done. I think it’s not good for the sport in general, but I don’t want to talk about it anymore. Let’s leave it at that, I appreciate your apology. Let’s focus on the track.”