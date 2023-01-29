Djokovic was proclaimed winner this Sunday of the Australian Open. A victory that has given him first place in the ATP ranking, thus dethroning Carlos Alcaraz as the best tennis player in the world.

As soon as the match was over, the Serb made a gesture that could be interpreted as a reference to the El Palmar player, absent from the tournament due to injury. The controversial Djokovic looks at the camera and points with his right hand at least two parts of his body closely linked to the Murcian tennis player: head, heart and…

The plane broadcast on television does not allow us to verify if in third place the Serb points to his genitals, which would complete the phrase popularized by Carlos Alcaraz. A mantra inherited from his grandfather and that has become his motto and game philosophy.