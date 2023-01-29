Via the series’ official website, Turn10 shared a series of new images Of Go Motorsport for Xbox Series X|S and PC and revealed the car list present during the gameplay sequences shown during the Developer_Showcase.

The new shots immortalize cars and tracks of the new game in the series and although they have been created ad hoc to highlight the muscles of the graphics sector in the best possible way, the quality and attention to detail achieved by Turn 10 is truly impressive.

Below is the list of cars seen during the Developer_Direct and which we will consequently also find in the game once it arrives in stores. We specify that it is only about a partial listindeed we can define it as a small appetizer of the Forza Motorsport car park, given that it will include over 500 racing cars.

1971 AMC Javelin AMX

1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

2018 Audi TT RS

1991 BMW M3

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2019 Brabham BT62

2018 Bugatti Chiron

1970 Buick GSX

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-VR

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL11LE

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

2005 Ford GTs

2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

2017 Ford GTs

2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1

2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster No

1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5

1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9

1993 Jaguar XJ220

2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO

1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163

1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda787B

2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80

1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B

2013 McLaren P1

2018 McLaren Senna

1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C9

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo

1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442

2017 Oreca #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

1970 Porsche #3 917 LH

1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956

1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2018 Porsche 911 GT2RS

2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935

2019 Porsche 911 GT3RS

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

2021 Porsche Mission R

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

2004 Saleen S7

2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID

Forza Motorsport is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will also be available in the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game is expected in the course of 2023 and at the moment it does not have a precise release date. If you want to know more about the Turn 10 racing game, we suggest you read our special on the new Forza Motorsport.