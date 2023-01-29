Via the series’ official website, Turn10 shared a series of new images Of Go Motorsport for Xbox Series X|S and PC and revealed the car list present during the gameplay sequences shown during the Developer_Showcase.
The new shots immortalize cars and tracks of the new game in the series and although they have been created ad hoc to highlight the muscles of the graphics sector in the best possible way, the quality and attention to detail achieved by Turn 10 is truly impressive.
Below is the list of cars seen during the Developer_Direct and which we will consequently also find in the game once it arrives in stores. We specify that it is only about a partial listindeed we can define it as a small appetizer of the Forza Motorsport car park, given that it will include over 500 racing cars.
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
- 1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1
- 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
- 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
- 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS
- 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
- 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- 1991 BMW M3
- 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
- 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
- 2019 Brabham BT62
- 2018 Bugatti Chiron
- 1970 Buick GSX
- 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-VR
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
- 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL11LE
- 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
- 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 2005 Ford GTs
- 2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype
- 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
- 2017 Ford GTs
- 2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1
- 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster No
- 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5
- 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO
- 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163
- 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda787B
- 2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86
- 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80
- 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 2018 McLaren Senna
- 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C9
- 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
- 1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo
- 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
- 2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO
- 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
- 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
- 2017 Oreca #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
- 1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C
- 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
- 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
- 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH
- 1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956
- 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C
- 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2RS
- 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935
- 2019 Porsche 911 GT3RS
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2021 Porsche Mission R
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
- 2004 Saleen S7
- 2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID
Forza Motorsport is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will also be available in the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game is expected in the course of 2023 and at the moment it does not have a precise release date. If you want to know more about the Turn 10 racing game, we suggest you read our special on the new Forza Motorsport.
