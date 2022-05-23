Fernando Alonso he had been pinched on Friday afternoon in the Barcelona paddock together with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. It is easy to understand the topic of conversation: evidently the Emirati did not like at all the comments of the two-time world champion on the direction of the race after the double penalty in Miami. The Spaniard had basically called Niels Wittich and the Florida stewards incompetent. Words inadmissible for the FIA, in fact the words of Ben Sulayem, calm in tone but firm on respect for the roles, made inroads on Alonso, who promptly apologized.

Alonso and FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem having what looks like a very animated conversation outside Alpine. Earlier today Alonso questioned the competence of the FIA ​​stewards. pic.twitter.com/OYdOsOJcRZ – Nate Saunders (@ natesaundersF1) May 20, 2022

“We talked during the week. There is a great friendship with Mohammed. Personally, I have a lot of faith in him, he is managing the FIA ​​well, he wants to bring about changes and improvements. I fully agree with the line he is following and with his ideas of him, we want to work together to improve the show for the fans. What did we talk about on Friday? About Miami and how the year is going in general. I apologized, especially to him!“, Alonso told Montmeló. “Reflecting on Miami, maybe now I see it differently. Race management has done its job in Florida, maybe we see things differently from inside the car, in the heat of the moment“.