It seems that Galilea Montijo 48 years old, she is already looking for new job opportunities in the United States, since she was recently seen as a special guest on the Despierta América program, where she demonstrated why she is one of the best Mexican drivers for several years.

And it is that a few weeks ago Jorge Carbajal had commented on the program En Shock, that Galilea Montijo’s exclusivity contract with Televisa was about to expire, for which he was already looking for new projects on the Univision network, since apparently he wants that his career also reaches the foreign market, because he wants to internationalize.

That is why during her visit to Despierta América, which was recorded in New York, the still presenter of the Hoy program, allegedly took the opportunity to speak with executives of said company to see what they can offer her, since we must also recognize that she is a figure very important on the Mexican small screen.

As if that were not enough, it is said that this change is not only for his career to extend even further, but also to clear his name of so much scandal that he has been involved in for months, that is why he recently joined Netas Divinas, where his participation has given a lot to talk about, since the public still does not adapt to it and they believe that it is not entirely sincere.

Despite everything, Montijo has always made herself known for not being a woman who gives up so easily, because despite the blows she has managed to get ahead, so we will soon have news if she leaves Televisa or outright, They offer a great project that is doubted, because the television station has let go of many talents from its ranks, something that many do not like.

“That Galilea left, we no longer want her, it is a nuisance to see any programming with that horrible woman”, “To the bread and circus people. You must respect the people because they are the ones who really struggle day by day. I just wish they would stop seeing this circus and they will take the reins of their land, that they will stop being part of the cattle of those clowns”, write the networks.