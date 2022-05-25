Ferrieri Caputi will direct in Serie A: “Don’t call me referee”

The football championship of A league Yes is just concluded with the scudetto awarded to Milanwhich prevailed on Inter for just two points difference. But we are already thinking about next season and one of the biggest news comes from team of referees. In the next championship, almost certainly – we read in Corriere della Sera – there will be first time in the Italian top league one referee woman. The backstory comes right straight from Covercianowhere yesterday there was a precious meeting between the whistles and the press, strongly desired by the president Alfredo Trentalangewhich with its governance is giving a turning point under the aspect communicative and not only. The number one in The Hague would like to point out that, if a female referee will make the debut in the 2022/23 championship, “it will be by merit and not for privilege “.

Also because – continues the Corriere – Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi32 years old, the number one suspect, has no need for pink quotas to make her way among the males: her own parametersthe leaders assure, they are excellent. And if it continues like this, they confirm, the grand debut is near, very close. She is predestined, Maria Sole. In December of a year ago she was the first woman to manage (very well) a Serie A team, the Cagliaribut it was Italian Cup, round of 16. “Don’t call me referee, but referee. Ninety times out of a hundred when they tell me referee it is to emphasize that I am a woman. She has personality And clear ideasthis Livornese graduated in Sociology which in life is divided between the soccer and employment a Bergamo in an employment law study center.

