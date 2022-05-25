According to what the insider shared AccountNGT, PlayStation will not hold any presentation events, such as PlayStation Showcase or State of Play, at least until September.

The insider shared this information by talking about the rumored Sly Cooper for PS5 which, apparently, exists but will be officially revealed in September 2022 according to an AccountNGT source.

“By the way, the same source told me a few weeks ago that there is no big event planned until September“.

btw, the same source told me a few weeks ago that no big showcase was planned until September, which coincides another time an announcement in Sept. – AccountNgt (@accngt) May 23, 2022



If this is really the case, then, fans will have to wait all summer for a PlayStation Showcase or a State of Play.

Conversely, another well-known insider and reporter, Jeff Grubb, had reported that Sony had an event scheduled for early June. Perhaps it could be a minor event, so we just have to wait until the beginning of next month to find out more.

Meanwhile, AccountNGT has beefed up rumors about Sly Cooper for PS5 with its tweet and it looks like the title is in development.

