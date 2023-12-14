Rand around Christmas time history is made in refereeing in the English Premier League. Referee Rebecca Welch will be the first woman to referee a game in England's top football league on December 23rd when Fulham FC meets Burnley FC.

On Boxing Day, the traditional Boxing Day, Sam Allison will be the first black referee since Uriah Rennie 15 years ago. The 42-year-old will referee the game between Sheffield United and Luton Town. The Premier League announced this on Thursday.

FIFA referee Welch has already become the first woman to make her debut in the men's second division

.

At the end of November, the 40-year-old was insulted by misogynistic chants in the stadium during the second division game between Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday. Two young football fans were temporarily arrested.