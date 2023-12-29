Argentine society is dismayed by what happened to a former soccer referee, who was found guilty of different sexual crimes with minors.

Is about Martin Bustosa former soccer referee, who received a sentence of 12 years in prison, in the case of the abuse of minors in the lower ranks of the Independiente club.

The prosecutor in the case, Viviana Giorgi, had requested that the sentence be effective, but the Criminal Court No. 3 of Lomas de Zamora, through Judge Luis Miguel Gabian, granted her house arrest. In turn, three others involved were convicted.

The former referee was found guilty of being responsible for the crime of promoting prostitution, aggravated by abuse in a vulnerable situation and the victim under 18 years of age.

This is how it operated

According to the media TN, it all started when a 14-year-old boy confessed to the head of the psychologist department at the Independiente boarding house, Ariel Ruiz, that he and other young people were forced into prostitution by a soccer player from the club's youth teams.

The person accused of prostituting the boys took them in the afternoon from Villa Domínico to an apartment in Palermo, where they had sexual relations against their will with older men in exchange for money.

Bustos, who already has another conviction for grooming to players from the Newell's club's youth teams, will serve his sentence with house arrest, and will be controlled by the police section that corresponds to his jurisdiction.

In the previous investigation, Busos had been accused of posing as a sports masseuse and communicating via WhatsApp with two minors who were in the basement of Newell's, with the aim of harming their sexual integrity.

